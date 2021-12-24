Rough terrain vehicle stolen from property in west Norfolk
Published: 12:15 PM December 24, 2021
A work vehicle has been stolen from a property in West Norfolk.
Police are appealing for information after a Kubota RTV was stolen from Marshland St James on December 18.
Unknown suspect(s) stole the vehicle from the yard of a property on Smeeth Road.
The incident happened sometime between 7.30pm and 8pm.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact PC Iain Fisher at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/94027/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.
