Power tools and documents stolen in spate of overnight vehicle break-ins

PUBLISHED: 13:01 31 July 2020

Five vehicles on Fisher Way, Thetford, were broken into on the same night. Picture: Google Street View

Overnight break-ins saw documents and power tools stolen from a number of vehicles on the same street.

Five vehicles at three separate addresses were broken into on Fisher Way, Thetford, at some point from Tuesday (July 28) night into Wednesday (July 29) morning.

Three of the vehicles had items taken from them, including documents and power tools. No items were taken from the other two vehicles.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and would like anyone with relevant information or CCTV footage from the area to contact police.

To get in touch, call PC Zachary Burton at Thetford Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/51339/20. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

