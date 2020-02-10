Parked vans 'spray painted' by vandals
PUBLISHED: 16:03 10 February 2020
Witnesses are being sought after two vans were damaged overnight.
Police are seeking information after two vehicles parked on neighbouring roads were spray painted in Lowestoft.
A police spokesman said: "A van parked in Oxford Road and a van parked in Worthing Road were both spray painted sometime between 6pm on Thursday, February 6 and 10am on Friday, February 7.
"Can you help?"
Information about who caused the damage should be directed to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/8241/20 and 37/8242/20, via 101 or online www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
