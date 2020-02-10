Search

Advanced search

Parked vans 'spray painted' by vandals

PUBLISHED: 16:03 10 February 2020

A van parked in Oxford Road was among two vehicles spray painted. Picture: Google Images

A van parked in Oxford Road was among two vehicles spray painted. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after two vans were damaged overnight.

Police are seeking information after two vehicles parked on neighbouring roads were spray painted in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "A van parked in Oxford Road and a van parked in Worthing Road were both spray painted sometime between 6pm on Thursday, February 6 and 10am on Friday, February 7.

"Can you help?"

Information about who caused the damage should be directed to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/8241/20 and 37/8242/20, via 101 or online www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

A man riding a motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on the B1145 Cawston Road at Aylsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Forecasters warn snow could follow Storm Ciara into Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Son witnessed horror lorry crash that killed his dad

Debroy Summers died on the A149 near Knights Hill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Guesthouses dropping like flies because of Airbnb’: Hotelier puts business up for sale

Andrea and Daren Squires. Pic: submitted

Storm Ciara: Thousands of homes still without power as storm’s impact continues

Thousands of Norfolk households are still without power following Storm Ciara Photo: UK Power Networks.
Drive 24