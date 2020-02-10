Parked vans 'spray painted' by vandals

Witnesses are being sought after two vans were damaged overnight.

Police are seeking information after two vehicles parked on neighbouring roads were spray painted in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "A van parked in Oxford Road and a van parked in Worthing Road were both spray painted sometime between 6pm on Thursday, February 6 and 10am on Friday, February 7.

Information about who caused the damage should be directed to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/8241/20 and 37/8242/20, via 101 or online www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org