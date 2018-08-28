‘Why me?’ – Vandals chuck 10 litres of paint over pensioner’s bungalow

Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter. Archant

Vandals broke into a pensioner’s shed, stole a bucket of paint and threw it over his bungalow while he babysat his granddaughters nearby.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter. Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter.

Ray Stringer, 72, returned to his home in Churchill Close, Lowestoft, at around 10.30pm on Thursday, November 1, to find his back door and patio covered in paint.

He said: “I thought it looked a bit shiny and then when I touched it, it was sticky.

“I went into the house and turned on the lights then I saw all the mess.

“They broke into my shed then threw 10 litres of fence paint over the house.”

Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter. Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter.

He added: “I just thought what idiot has done this and why? Why me? I’ve never upset anyone at anytime.”

The vandalism comes at the end of a tough period for the former taxi driver.

Earlier this year his wife Marcia was admitted to Norwich’s Julian Hospital due to her worsening Alzheimer’s.

And a week before the attack his best friend of 66-years died.

Ray Stringer and his wife Marcia. Photo: Anne Baxter. Ray Stringer and his wife Marcia. Photo: Anne Baxter.

Mr Stringer said: “It’s a weird feeling. It’s like grieving because she is not here but I can still go and see her.”

Photos of the damage were posted on Facebook by Mr Stringer’s daughter Anne Baxter who branded it “mindless vandalism”.

The post was shared widely and caught the attention of Lowestoft builder Robbie Dunchow.

Mr Dunchow, who owns Majestic Groundworks and Construction, was angered by what he saw and was determined to make a difference.

Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter. Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter.

Along with his colleagues Craig Codling and Ben Smith-Howell, Mr Dunchow replaced 15 concrete slabs and cleaned the paint-splattered house.

Mr Dunchow said: “As soon as I saw it on Facebook I thought I can help.

“My heart went out to him. I think about my grandparents when it comes to the older generation – I would have been livid if someone did that to them.”

The builder waived the £250 charge, a gesture which “humbled” Mr Stringer.

The slabs have now been replaced. Photo: Anne Baxter. The slabs have now been replaced. Photo: Anne Baxter.

Mr Dunchow added: “There is so much doom and gloom about – it’s nice to do something good.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 37/6384/18