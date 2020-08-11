Seesaw damaged as vandals target play area
PUBLISHED: 10:32 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 11 August 2020
Vandals have damaged a wooden seesaw in a children’s play area.
The incident, which happened between Saturday, August 8 and Monday, August 10, saw the equipment in the Neatherd Moor community play ground in Dereham vanalised.
Norfolk police have said they believe the attack was deliberate.
The park was fitted with new equipment back in 2016.
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time.
Anyone with information should contact PC David Johnson in the Op Solve team on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/54801/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
