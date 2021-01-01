School windows smashed in New Year's Day vandal attack

Published: 11:52 AM January 1, 2021

Police are investigating after criminal damage at Corpusty Primary School in Norfolk on New Year's Day.

Vandals smashed windows at a Norfolk primary school in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Police were contacted after windows at Corpusty Primary School, near Holt in North Norfolk were smashed.

It is believed the damage occurred at about 4am on Friday (January 1 2021).

The Norwich Road-based school, part of the Synergy Multi-Academy Trust, has a capacity of 105 pupils aged between three and 11.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has details surrounding it is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.







