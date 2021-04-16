Vandals smash planters two days after gallery reopens

Published: 10:52 AM April 16, 2021

The owner of a gallery and coffee shop has expressed his upset and anger after vandals smashed new plant pots two days after reopening.

A group of six vandals, captured on CCTV, were seen lifting a plant pot above their heads before smashing it on the ground outside Norski Noo's Gallery on Georges Road, Dereham at 8.45pm on Wednesday, April 13.

Two vandals returned to the courtyard, which owner Andy Sullivan had just expanded so customers could have coffee and cake outside from April 12, an hour and a half later to smash the remaining two planters.

Norski Noo owner Andy Sullivan next to the soon-to-be-demolished wall - Credit: Noah Vickers

Mr Sullivan, who moved the gallery from Bawdeswell to Dereham four years ago, said: "It's outrageous. You give people freedom and they go out, drink too much, and cause trouble.

"I came in yesterday [Thursday] first thing to take some photographs of the new outside area and as I was driving up I saw it and thought 'ah, flipping heck'.

"It's not the couple of hundred quid in value of them, it's just the aggravation and the unsightliness of it all."

At the end of October, the wall separating Norski Noo’s Gallery from the former Dads and Lads barbers was brought down creating one large gallery and coffee shop.

The broken plant pots on the ground outside Norski Noo's in Dereham - Credit: Andy Sullivan

The owner also added picnic benches to the outside area and is planning to rebuild the wall that used to run alongside the premises to give it a "courtyard feel".

"In these times people don't need this type of thing to be happening," Mr Sullivan said. "You're trying to struggle through putting extra money into making the place look appealing and people come along and do that, it's awful.

"I just want to ask them why? What pleasure do you get out of destroying other people's property?

"Now we have just got to start again and come up with a different idea, maybe wooden pots that can't be smashed."

The CCTV footage has been passed to Norfolk Police.



