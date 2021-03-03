Vandals wreck live-saving gear at spot where swimmers have drowned

Published: 1:33 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 1:45 PM March 3, 2021

Vandals have damaged life-saving equipment at a Norfolk beauty spot where people have drowned in recent years.

New throwlines had recently been installed at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn, for emergency situations but one of the boards - which is located on the western side of the Great Lake - has been vandalised and "temporarily rendered useless".

Vandals have damaged life-saving equipment at Bawsey Country Park. - Credit: Archant

Richard Wilkins, business development manager, said they had been working with emergency services to install six of these throwlines around the park.

He said: "The box containing the throwline has been wrenched from the board, broken open, and the rope removed and taken away.

"We actively promote the no swimming and paddling rule at the lakes, however we still see people ignoring this and going in the water, even in the depths of winter.

You may also want to watch:

"The equipment is in place to aid in saving a life in an emergency and damaging it in this way potentially puts lives at risk."

He said emergency services had been made aware of the incident.

Vandals have damaged life-saving equipment at Bawsey Country Park. - Credit: Submitted

It comes after a water safety warning following the death of a man last August. Kristers Bednarskis, 22, from Peterborough, was pulled from the water but could not be saved.

At the time, Audrey Smith, of Cromer RNLI, emphasised the need for people to heed safety advice.

“It is so important to take care in water, especially in this very hot weather,” she said. “People go in to cool off, but quickly you can find yourself out of your depth.

Vandals have damaged life-saving equipment at Bawsey Country Park. - Credit: Richard Wilkins

“Because the water is so cold it’s easy to cramp up, and then you panic and your body doesn’t know what to do.”

Lakes at the country park are flooded former quarries, where depths can plunge to 60ft.

A 41-year-old man from King’s Lynn and a 16-year-old boy from London drowned on the same day in July 2013.







