Car owners ‘livid’ after vandals carve obscene images of body parts onto bonnets

PUBLISHED: 13:58 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 13 March 2019

Mindless vandals have carved images of obscene body parts onto cars parked in King Street, Swaffham. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Residents of a “lovely quiet road” have been left livid after vandals carved images of obscene body parts onto their cars.

Three parked cars in Swaffham were the latest targets following a spate of vandalism in the town which happened on King Street between 5.30pm on Tuesday March 12 and 8am on Wednesday March 13.

Sean Pearman, who lives in the town, said his girlfriend Laura’s car was one of the vehicles damaged.

“This kind of thing has now happened a few times in recent years around Prince’s Street and King Street areas,” he said.

“I think it’d be a good idea to get some cameras put up and form some sort of neighbourhood watch to prevent the horrible wastes of spaces doing more like this again.

“It’s sickening that people do this kind of thing for no reason other than to get a few laughs.”

Another car owner, who did not want to be named, said it was the third time her vehicle had been vandalised in a year.

During the first incident her car was doused with bright orange paint, followed by being covered in eggs, and in the latest attack a large penis was crassly scratched onto its bonnet.

She said: “It’s a lovely quiet road, mostly elderly, no need for it. To say we are livid and upset is an understatement.

“This is the third case of vandalism to our car and neighbours’ in a year and all we can think is we are easy targets.

“Might be funny to some but I really don’t need this.”

The owner has reported the incident to Norfolk police and said it had prompted her to look into installing CCTV outside of her home. Other residents, who commented on the Facebook group Swaffham Community Notice Board, claimed to have already done this. And another said he would be using the information to take to the town’s next council meeting and Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) to highlight the issues of vandalism in Swaffham.

Other residents claimed to have also been victims of vandalism in the town and reported previous incidents including cars being keyed, a trailer tent slashed, van windows being smashed, outside ornaments being repeatedly knocked over, a car bonnet being jumped on, as well as doorbells being pressed unnecessarily.

A Norfolk police spokesperson added: “We have also had a report of the wing mirrors on a car in Whitsands Road being damaged overnight.

“Officers will be focussing patrols in these areas as a result of the incidents.”

- The next Swaffham SNAP meeting will take place on Tuesday April 16 at 7pm at Swaffham Town Council.

- Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to ring Norfolk police on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

