Vandalism of community garden and incidents of anti-social behaviour being investigated
PUBLISHED: 16:29 21 February 2019
Archant
A community garden in Swaffham has been vandalised, with police are also investigating reports of anti-social behaviour in the town.
The Swaffham Community Garden, on The Campingland, was targeted on the night of Wednesday, February 20. Picture: Swaffham Community Garden
The Swaffham Community Garden, on The Campingland, was targeted last night when the garden’s steel sign was damaged.
The incident happened sometime between 6pm and 8am the following morning.
Police are also investigating incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town on the same night.
Officers were called at around 9:15pm to reports of a group of 8 youths pushing over wheelie bins and a portaloo but no suspects were located.
The investigations are at an early stage but police said they are exploring the possibility that the incidents are linked.
Comments have been disabled on this article.