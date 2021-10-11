Porsche and Audi A4 have tyres slashed in vandalism spree
Published: 12:19 PM October 11, 2021
A number of drivers have been left with their tyres slashed following a vandalism spree in Horning.
The incidents occurred in Crabbetts Marsh between 4pm on Tuesday, October 5, and 1pm on Wednesday, October 6.
The vehicles that had tyres slashed included a Ford Kuga, a Porsche, a Fiat 500 and a Saab 9-3.
An Audi A4 had its tyres slashed but also sustained further damage to its roof.
Norfolk police is asking anyone who witnessed the incidents, or saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact them.
Anyone with information, or CCTV footage from the area should contact PC Keeley Smyth at North Walsham Police Station on 101.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.
