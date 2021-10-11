News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Porsche and Audi A4 have tyres slashed in vandalism spree

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:19 PM October 11, 2021   
persian cat

Police are appealing for witnesses after multiple cars were targeted in a vandalism spree in Horning. - Credit: PA

A number of drivers have been left with their tyres slashed following a vandalism spree in Horning.

The incidents occurred in Crabbetts Marsh between 4pm on Tuesday, October 5, and 1pm on Wednesday, October 6.

The vehicles that had tyres slashed included a Ford Kuga, a Porsche, a Fiat 500 and a Saab 9-3.

An Audi A4 had its tyres slashed but also sustained further damage to its roof.

Norfolk police is asking anyone who witnessed the incidents, or saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact them.

Anyone with information, or CCTV footage from the area should contact PC Keeley Smyth at North Walsham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.


Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager charged following Norwich triple stabbing
  2. 2 Police cordon off woodland near beach
  3. 3 Letters inform households of bin collection changes
  1. 4 Worst in England: Hospital saw just one breast cancer patient on time
  2. 5 'Excited' couple prepare to open new butchers shop
  3. 6 Illegal fishing clampdown nets anglers without a licence
  4. 7 'She was a fighter': Hundreds pay tribute to Emma, 20
  5. 8 Firefighters still at Norfolk farm blaze more than 24 hours later
  6. 9 Overturned tractor blocks north Norfolk road
  7. 10 Ex-City chief linked with role in proposed Derby takeover
Norfolk Live
Wroxham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Norwich Live

Three stabbed in Prince of Wales Road incident

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The man in an incident at Berry M&H near Beccles

Suffolk Live

Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Could Boris Johnson's 'Project Speed' accellerate the dualling of the A47? Pic: Highways England.

'Five years completely wasted' - anger over £300m A47 work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Willow Park in Aylsham with Trevor Bennett

'They are bulldozing it through' - Town's fears over plans for another...

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon