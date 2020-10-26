Did you see bowls club vandals strike?
PUBLISHED: 15:47 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 26 October 2020
Police are hunting vandals who damaged fencing and smashed windows at a village bowls club.
The incident happened between Tuesday and Thursday, October 20 - 22, when suspects smashed windows at the club in St Germans, near King’s Lynn, spreading broken glass across the green. An outdoor cupboard was also damaged.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or has information about those responsible.
Anyone with information should contact PC Faye Stocker at Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/74682/20.
