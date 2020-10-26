Did you see bowls club vandals strike?

Vandals have damaged fencing and broken windows at the bowls club at St Germans Picture: Matthew Usher Archant © 2011; TEL; (01603) 772434

Police are hunting vandals who damaged fencing and smashed windows at a village bowls club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened between Tuesday and Thursday, October 20 - 22, when suspects smashed windows at the club in St Germans, near King’s Lynn, spreading broken glass across the green. An outdoor cupboard was also damaged.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or has information about those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact PC Faye Stocker at Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/74682/20.