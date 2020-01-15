Owners of vandalised tattoo shop say it has 'taken some of Norwich spirit away'

A Tattoo studio in Norwich has had its door smashed. Photo: Hannah Weston Hannah Weston

The owners of a Norwich tattoo studio have said that an act of vandalism at their shop has "taken some of the spirit of Norwich away".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cavalry Tattoo Studio on Bank Plain has had its door smashed. Photo: Hannah Weston Cavalry Tattoo Studio on Bank Plain has had its door smashed. Photo: Hannah Weston

Hannah Weston, who owns Cavalry Tattoo Studio on Bank Plain with fellow artists Thomas Bates and Josh Fisher, said the vandalism was a blow to the new business.

She said: "We discovered the vandalism on Sunday morning and it's thankfully contained to one door but the entire door is shattered as it's fully glass.

Cavalry Tattoo Studio on Bank Plain has had its door smashed. Photo: Hannah Weston Cavalry Tattoo Studio on Bank Plain has had its door smashed. Photo: Hannah Weston

"We only set up our business together less than a year ago and worked really hard to realise our ideal workplace.

"Being artists, we take great pride in the aesthetic of our shop and we repaired and repainted all the framework of our shop front and carefully selected the sign writers, one of whom worked for four days hand-painting a personal sign for our glass window, thankfully not the one that got smashed.

"To come in and learn that someone had been so thoughtless as to destroy one of our doors for no reason was heartbreaking."

Police confirmed they had been made aware of the incident but that the investigation was closed unless any new evidence came to light.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Police received a report of an incident of criminal damage at a business premise in Bank Plain, Norwich.

"The incident happened between approximately 4.30pm on Saturday, January 11 and 12.40pm on Sunday, January 12, in which two windows were smashed.

"Following an investigation, it was established that all lines of enquiry were exhausted, this includes CCTV, witnesses, forensics.

"The victim has been notified that the investigation has been closed, however if further information comes forward this would be reviewed."

Mrs Weston added: "If anyone knows anything about who's doing it or saw anything that evening, please let the police know.

"Our community of local shop owners are all so proud to be here and be part of the heart of Norwich and acts of vandalism certainly take some of that spirit away.

"We've now invested in better CCTV that also has night vision to at least help us catch the culprit should it happen again."