Published: 9:25 AM February 25, 2021 Updated: 10:09 AM February 25, 2021

The culprit is thought to have done the damage between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning - Credit: Archant

Vandals threw paint across a bowling green and attempted to break into a storage shed during an attack on a town bowls club.

Richard Meredith, treasurer at Dereham’s St Nicholas Bowls Club, said: “Fortunately we haven’t sustained a lot of damage, which results in minimum expense, but it’s a blooming nuisance.”

Mr Meredith said that one of the club’s green-keepers arrived on Tuesday morning to find a can of wood preservative lying on the ground and splashes of the can’s contents staining the green, along with several skid marks to the green’s surface.

There had clearly been an attempt to break into a container which houses the club’s mower and other outdoor equipment, but a padlock had kept the items secure.

"The police aren’t particularly confident that they’re going to get anywhere, because getting fingerprints of the container is going to be very difficult," said Mr Meredith, who added that the club grounds had suffered intrusions from youths before.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: “Police are investigating an attempted break-in at Dereham Bowls Club on Withburga Lane between 4.30pm on Monday 22 February and 9am on Tuesday 23 February.”

“Some paint was thrown across the green during the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Local councillor Harry Clarke said: "I was very disappointed to learn about the recent vandalism at Dereham Bowls club, whose facilities I've used - its also in my ward.

"Fortunately it seems the damage is not serious, but a great inconvenience to members there, not to mention any cost in putting this right.

"I really don't know what people get out of doing this - I hope that those involved get apprehended - often vandals sadly target several places for no rhyme or reason.

"We can do without this at any time, especially when many are turning their thoughts to better times ahead."

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 36/11727/21