Vandals throw wood stain over bowls club green
- Credit: Archant
Vandals threw paint across a bowling green and attempted to break into a storage shed during an attack on a town bowls club.
Richard Meredith, treasurer at Dereham’s St Nicholas Bowls Club, said: “Fortunately we haven’t sustained a lot of damage, which results in minimum expense, but it’s a blooming nuisance.”
Mr Meredith said that one of the club’s green-keepers arrived on Tuesday morning to find a can of wood preservative lying on the ground and splashes of the can’s contents staining the green, along with several skid marks to the green’s surface.
There had clearly been an attempt to break into a container which houses the club’s mower and other outdoor equipment, but a padlock had kept the items secure.
"The police aren’t particularly confident that they’re going to get anywhere, because getting fingerprints of the container is going to be very difficult," said Mr Meredith, who added that the club grounds had suffered intrusions from youths before.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: “Police are investigating an attempted break-in at Dereham Bowls Club on Withburga Lane between 4.30pm on Monday 22 February and 9am on Tuesday 23 February.”
“Some paint was thrown across the green during the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Most Read
- 1 Road closed after police incident in Norwich
- 2 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
- 3 Plans for 130 homes and GP surgery backed, despite 'predatory' claim
- 4 Seafront Bath House homes for sale again after price drop
- 5 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
- 6 Award-winning Norwich doctor - 'racism made me change my name'
- 7 Concern for man who has gone missing
- 8 Green light for more than 250 homes on edge of Norwich
- 9 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
- 10 Search continues for man missing in the Broads
Local councillor Harry Clarke said: "I was very disappointed to learn about the recent vandalism at Dereham Bowls club, whose facilities I've used - its also in my ward.
"Fortunately it seems the damage is not serious, but a great inconvenience to members there, not to mention any cost in putting this right.
"I really don't know what people get out of doing this - I hope that those involved get apprehended - often vandals sadly target several places for no rhyme or reason.
"We can do without this at any time, especially when many are turning their thoughts to better times ahead."
Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 36/11727/21