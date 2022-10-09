Paint sprayed in fresh attack on seaside town's carved wolf

Orange paint has been daubed on the wolf on the cliffs at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mystery surrounds another attack on a much-loved carving.

Paint has again been daubed on the wolf which stands at St Edmund's ruins on the clifftops at Hunstanton.

The vandal or vandals are believed to have struck over the weekend.

Orange paint has appeared around the muzzle, eyes and ears of the carved wolf on the cliff tops at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A nearby stone seat has also been damaged although it is not known whether the incidents are related.

The attack on the carving is the second to happen this year. A similar incident took place in June.

West Norfolk council, which maintains the cliff top gardens near the lighthouse, cleaned the paint off.

A stone seat near the wolf which also appears to have been vandalised - Credit: Chris Bishop

The creature, carved in oak by artist Jean Mulligan, was installed next to the ruins of St Edmund's Chapel in 2011, to commemorate the legend of the 9th Century martyr, who was beheaded by the Vikings when he refused to denounce Christianity.

A wolf is said to have guarded Edmund's head until his followers found it.

The wooden wolf forms part of a trail along the cliffs which commemorates the legend of St Edmund.

The head of the carved Hunstanton wolf after it was daubed with orange paint - Credit: Chris Bishop



