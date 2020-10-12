Search

Norfolk Police linking two attacks on butchers within days in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 19:52 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:52 12 October 2020

Graham Fiddy, 62, found damage by animal rights protesters at his butchers shop, Fiddy's Butchers, on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Tom Fiddy

Tom Fiddy

Norfolk Police have confirmed they are linking graffiti attacks at two butchers stores within a few days of each other.

The first incident happened at Fiddy’s Butchers on Aylsham Road overnight on Wednesday, October 7 into Thursday, October 8.

A window was smashed and graffiti sprayed on the building.

The second incident happened at a Hazel’s Butchers on Corbet Avenue, Sprowston, overnight between Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10 October.

Graffiti was sprayed on the building and on two vans parked outside the premises.

The suspect/s have also attempted to smash a window on the shop front and van.

As previously reported Graham Fiddy, 62, said they “wanted to have their say and that’s it, but it doesn’t seem right to me”.

Information to police on 101.

