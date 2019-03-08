Investigation ongoing into spate of van thefts

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:03 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 02 May 2019

23 Mercedes Sprinter vans have been stolen in the Great Yarmouth, Broadland, South Norfolk and Kings Lynn areas since the start of the year.

Archant

A police investigation is ongoing following a spate of van thefts in the region.

Last month Norfolk Police issued a warning for motorists to be vigilant after 23 Mercedes Sprinter vans were stolen in the Great Yarmouth, Broadland, South Norfolk and King's Lynn areas since the start of the year.

Vans have generally been stolen overnight from residential areas and car parks.

The majority of offences have happened in Great Yarmouth where 18 vans have been stolen.

Speaking last month, Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police Nathan Clark, said: “We've seen a rise in the theft of vans in the area, with Mercedes Sprinter vans being the primary target.

“I would urge anyone who owns a sprinter van to be vigilant and take sensible measures to protect your vehicle.

“If it's an option, keep your van parked overnight in a secure compound. If you park on a residential street, try to park in well-lit areas.”

Anyone who may have information about the vehicle thefts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

