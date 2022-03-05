Van found 84pc over legal weight limit on A11

A van has been seized by police on the A11 in Thetford. - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A van has been seized on the A11 after the driver was found with no insurance and the vehicle was 84pc over the legal weight limit.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the vehicle near Thetford on Saturday, March 5.

Officers discovered that the driver did not have insurance and the van had exceeded the legal weight by 2,946kg - due to its cargo inside.

The NSRAPT tweeted: “Van stopped on A11, Thetford. Vehicle weighed 2946kg overweight (84% over).

“Driver had no insurance so vehicle has been seized. Goods have been offloaded and other van enroute will have to make four journeys now instead of one.”

