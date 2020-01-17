Driver arrested after van rolls down hill and hits pedestrian

The Street in Poringland where a man was arrested on suspicious of drug driving. Picture: Google Maps Archant

The driver of a van which rolled down a hill and hit a pedestrian has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to The Street in Poringland at around 1pm on January 9 following reports a van had hit a pedestrian.

You may also want to watch:

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, suffered cuts and bruising and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

The van driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and possession of a class A drug after failing a roadside test.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and had since been released while enquiries continue.