Driver arrested after van rolls down hill and hits pedestrian
PUBLISHED: 13:58 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 17 January 2020
The driver of a van which rolled down a hill and hit a pedestrian has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
Police were called to The Street in Poringland at around 1pm on January 9 following reports a van had hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, suffered cuts and bruising and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.
The van driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and possession of a class A drug after failing a roadside test.
He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and had since been released while enquiries continue.
