Courier driver refuses to give up van in attempted robbery

PUBLISHED: 13:51 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 20 December 2019

Two men tried to steal a van in Antingham, but were thwarted when the driver refused to give up his keys. Image: Stock photo from Google StreetView

Archant

Two men tried to steal a delivery van but failed when the driver refused to give up his keys.

Norfolk police said the attempted robbery happened in the village of Antingham, near North Walsham, at 11.50am on Friday, November 29.

Two men approached the courier driver and asked for his keys as he was walking back to his van.

An altercation followed and the men then made off without the keys.

One of the suspects was wearing a hoodie with yellow and green diagonal stripes going from front top left to bottom right, and green sleeves.

Anyone who has any information or witnessed the incident should contact PC Nicola Jefferies on 101 quoting crime reference 36/83754/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

