'Drunk' motorist arrested after driving van wrong way down one way street

Published: 6:36 PM July 10, 2021

A van driver, who was on a mobile phone driving the wrong way down a one way street, was arrested by police and later charged.

Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing (NSRAPT) eastern team stopped the vehicle in Great Yarmouth on Friday evening (July 9) and the driver was allegedly "found to be drunk."

In police custody, the driver "failed to provide an evidential sample", according to police, and was subsequently arrested.

According to an NSRAPT tweet, the driver was charged to appear in court for failing to provide a sample.

They were also found to be wanted for "outstanding domestic violence offences" within the Lowestoft area.

