Flatbed lorry crammed with junk stopped by police
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Police stopped a flatbed lorry that was crammed full of junk, and found it was illegally overweight by 27pc.
The load was also not secured properly, according to a tweet by officers - who also stopped a car undertaking on a sliproad joining the A47.
The Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team (NSRAPT) found the flatbed travellingon the A47 in King's Lynn with junk piled high in the back.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "The officer escorted the vehicle to a nearby weighbridge, where it was weighed and found to be over the maximum permitted weight by 27pc.
"The vehicle had a low-pressure tyre and one tyre below the minimum tread depth, the front bumper was held with a cable tie and there were no working lights at the rear offside.
"It also had a heavily corroded truck bed with large holes in the structure."
The driver, a male from the local area, was required to rectify some of the dangerous defects and remove the overload before being allowed to continue his journey.
He was reported by the Traffic Offence Report scheme for a number of offences.
The NSRAPT was almost crashed into by a Mercedes C220 which was undertaking another vehicle on the A146 slip road as it joined the A47 at Postwick.
The manoeuvre almost caused the car to crash into the marked Norfolk Police car in the offside lane. Officers reported the vehicle at the scene.
The team also said they "may have prevented a crash" after they stopped a driver who was not aware their wheel fittings were loose.
A video posted by the policing team shows the fittings being loosened by hand by an officer at the scene.