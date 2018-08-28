Van driver arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary
PUBLISHED: 10:30 09 February 2019
Archant
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary on the A47.
Norfolk Police, King’s Lynn Police, Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs, and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, worked together to bring the white van to a stop on the busy road this week.
A tweet by the dogs unit said: “Another example of excellent teamwork displayed last night following a sighting of this van on the A47.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.