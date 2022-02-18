Van containing £2,000 of tools stolen in west Norfolk

A van and tools were stolen from a street in Feltwell.

The theft occurred between 5.30pm on Monday, February 14, and 7am on Tuesday, February 15.

Offenders stole a white transit van parked on Hall Drive. The vehicle contained tools valued at approximately £2,000.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses with any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage that may assist with the investigation.

Those with information have been encouraged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/12406/22.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.