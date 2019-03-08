Search

Valuable ship's instrument stolen from precious vessel

PUBLISHED: 10:26 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 22 May 2019

The Minicarlo at Lowestoft Heritage Quay. PHOTO: James Bass

The Minicarlo at Lowestoft Heritage Quay. PHOTO: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

Thieves raided a historic Lowestoft ship to steal a crucial navigation instrument, damaging the much-loved vessel in the process.

Two men are believed to have forced entry to the door of the Minicarlo Museum Ship, on Royal Plain in Lowestoft, at around 5.20am on Saturday, May 11.

They smashed the bridge window door and stole a navigation instrument made of brass and wood, known as a ship's log, a spokesperson Suffolk Police said.

The log was taken from the ship and a life raft was damaged in the early-morning theft.

The Minicarlo is the last surviving sidewinder fishing trawler of the Lowestoft fishing fleet. It was built in Lowestoft and the engine was made in the town in 1961.

Anybody who saw anything suspicious at the time, has been offered the item for sale or has any other information are asked to provide an online update via the constabulary website at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or to telephone Lowestoft Police on 101 quoting reference 37/26378/19.

