Convicted salesman condemned by company over £12,500 fraud
PUBLISHED: 14:13 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 14 November 2019
A former salesman who admitted a £12,500 fraud has been condemned by the company he worked for.
Vincent Daly, 29, worked as an independent distributor for online discount company Utility Warehouse, but his position was terminated after he pleaded guilty to fraud on Wednesday.
He took £12,558 from family friend Sue Weaver, 57, from Hemsby, while she was grieving the death of her partner Mark Howes, 48.
Daly, of The Court, Hemsby, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' court.
A Utility Warehouse spokesman said: "As soon as we were made aware of the accusations against him, he was suspended.
"Now that he's pleaded guilty, we've cancelled his position entirely."
He said the company has reimbursed Ms Weaver.
"We take immediate action when we learn of behaviour that isn't in keeping with our company culture," he added.
