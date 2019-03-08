Search

Convicted salesman condemned by company over £12,500 fraud

PUBLISHED: 14:13 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 14 November 2019

Vincent Daly took more than £12,500 from Sue Weaver after setting up her Utility Warehouse account. She is pictured here with her late partner Mark Howes. Photo: Sue Weaver

Vincent Daly took more than £12,500 from Sue Weaver after setting up her Utility Warehouse account. She is pictured here with her late partner Mark Howes. Photo: Sue Weaver

Archant

A former salesman who admitted a £12,500 fraud has been condemned by the company he worked for.

Sue Weaver from Hemsby . Photo: Sonya DuncanSue Weaver from Hemsby . Photo: Sonya Duncan

Vincent Daly, 29, worked as an independent distributor for online discount company Utility Warehouse, but his position was terminated after he pleaded guilty to fraud on Wednesday.

He took £12,558 from family friend Sue Weaver, 57, from Hemsby, while she was grieving the death of her partner Mark Howes, 48.

Daly, of The Court, Hemsby, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' court.

A Utility Warehouse spokesman said: "As soon as we were made aware of the accusations against him, he was suspended.

"Now that he's pleaded guilty, we've cancelled his position entirely."

He said the company has reimbursed Ms Weaver.

"We take immediate action when we learn of behaviour that isn't in keeping with our company culture," he added.

