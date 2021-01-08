Police seize drugs from two homes in Norwich
Published: 7:14 AM January 8, 2021
- Credit: Norwich Police
Police have found and seized drugs from two different addresses in Norwich.
The Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs warrant in George Pope Road, Upper Hellesdon, on Thursday, January 7.
As well as discovering and seizing drugs there, their search of the property led them to a linked address a little further south in Long Row, close to Waterloo Park.
There, officers discovered and seized more drugs.
Norfolk Police said enquiries were ongoing.