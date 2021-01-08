News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police seize drugs from two homes in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:14 AM January 8, 2021   
Drugs were found and seized at addresses on the George Pope estate and on Long Row in Norwich.

Police have found and seized drugs from two different addresses in Norwich.

The Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs warrant in George Pope Road, Upper Hellesdon, on Thursday, January 7.

As well as discovering and seizing drugs there, their search of the property led them to a linked address a little further south in Long Row, close to Waterloo Park.

There, officers discovered and seized more drugs.

Norfolk Police said enquiries were ongoing.

