Range Rover driver hurled abuse at motorist with child in car

Published: 12:37 PM March 16, 2021

The driver of a Range Rover hurled abuse at another motorist in Unthank Road, Norwich. - Credit: Ian Burt

The driver of a BMW went to the police after they were the victim of a road rage incident in Norwich.

It happened at 8.20am on Tuesday, March 9, in Unthank Road.

Police said the BMW driver was travelling on the inside lane, indicating right to turn onto Upton Road. They had their child in the car with them at the time.

The person behind the wheel of a black Range Rover in the same lane opened his door and shouted verbal abuse at the BMW driver.

It is not known what was said, but it was enough for the victim to report it to police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following the incident. Anyone with information can call Det Con Tasmin Raines at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/15001/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org