Search

Advanced search

Norwich courts hit by two unrelated Covid-19 scares in recent weeks

PUBLISHED: 13:54 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 10 October 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Courts in Norwich were hit by two unrelated cases of coronavirus in the past few weeks, it has emerged.

In the most recent case, at Norwich Crown Court, a cleaner tested positive for coronavirus, although had not shown symptoms and is now self isolating.

It is understood the court was immediately notified and the building deep cleaned and was considered safe to remain open.

In an earlier incident at Norwich Magistrates Court, a man came into the court without stating anything to security staff but later informed court staff he had taken a test for coronavirus.

Although there was no indication the man had tested positive for coronavirus the area where the man was given a deep clean.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said: “Staff were alerted to two unrelated cases of Covid-19 potentially affecting courts in Norwich. All necessary precautions were taken and no cases were affected.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two village surgeries closed after staff catch coronavirus

Ormesby Village Surgery is one of the coastal practices affected by Covid-19 cases among staff. Photo: Google

‘Something needs to be done about it’ - shoppers raise concerns over Lidl overcrowding

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Are Norfolk and Waveney likely to get tougher coronavirus restrictions?

People in Great Yarmouth are being asked to heed the rules after a Covid-19 spike. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus hits 50 Norfolk schools as teachers feel strain

Almost 50 schools in Norfolk have reported either a pupil or a member of staff testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA Images

Norwich courts hit by two unrelated Covid-19 scares in recent weeks

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood