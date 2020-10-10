Norwich courts hit by two unrelated Covid-19 scares in recent weeks

Courts in Norwich were hit by two unrelated cases of coronavirus in the past few weeks, it has emerged.

In the most recent case, at Norwich Crown Court, a cleaner tested positive for coronavirus, although had not shown symptoms and is now self isolating.

It is understood the court was immediately notified and the building deep cleaned and was considered safe to remain open.

In an earlier incident at Norwich Magistrates Court, a man came into the court without stating anything to security staff but later informed court staff he had taken a test for coronavirus.

Although there was no indication the man had tested positive for coronavirus the area where the man was given a deep clean.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said: “Staff were alerted to two unrelated cases of Covid-19 potentially affecting courts in Norwich. All necessary precautions were taken and no cases were affected.”