Student who drunk drove 300m to look for her purse gets road ban

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A student who drove 2/10ths of a mile looking for a lost purse after coming home from a party has been banned from driving for a year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On June 6, Georgia Coker, of Pear Tree Farm, Doddinghurst in Essex shared a taxi home from a party with friends.

But, upon getting home the 20-year-old University of East Anglia student realised that somewhere between getting out of the taxi and her front door, she had dropped her purse.

The court heard how "thinking she [was] fine", Coker got in her car and "drove down the road, slowly looking for her purse."

Coker's car was spotted by police, for failing to have its headlights on /and when stopped Coker was found to be over the drink drive limit, giving a sample of 84mg per 100ml of breath.

Mitigating, Simon Nicholls asked the court to look at the case "both objectively and subjectively", highlighting how Coker had taken a taxi home from the party he said: "This is a young lady who has never done anything wrong in her life.

"This was an ill judged action rather than a reckless action," he said.

Coker was banned from driving for 12-months and given a fine of £235.