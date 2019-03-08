Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Student who drunk drove 300m to look for her purse gets road ban

PUBLISHED: 11:21 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 28 June 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A student who drove 2/10ths of a mile looking for a lost purse after coming home from a party has been banned from driving for a year.

On June 6, Georgia Coker, of Pear Tree Farm, Doddinghurst in Essex shared a taxi home from a party with friends.

But, upon getting home the 20-year-old University of East Anglia student realised that somewhere between getting out of the taxi and her front door, she had dropped her purse.

The court heard how "thinking she [was] fine", Coker got in her car and "drove down the road, slowly looking for her purse."

Coker's car was spotted by police, for failing to have its headlights on /and when stopped Coker was found to be over the drink drive limit, giving a sample of 84mg per 100ml of breath.

Mitigating, Simon Nicholls asked the court to look at the case "both objectively and subjectively", highlighting how Coker had taken a taxi home from the party he said: "This is a young lady who has never done anything wrong in her life.

"This was an ill judged action rather than a reckless action," he said.

Coker was banned from driving for 12-months and given a fine of £235.

Most Read

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Heise ready to challenge at Norwich City after injury held up early progress

Philip Heise is finally ready to press his claims for Premier League action after his January move Picture Archant

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook before a court hearing where she avoided jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. (Left) A photo from the RSPCA of some of the puppies they found in a raid. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Yet another twist to Wetherspoons saga in Norfolk town

The former North Walsham Town Council office in New Road, North Walsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Running column: Quality over quantity but Mark Armstrong is starting to feel the pressure

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists