Victims of religious violence to be commemorated in Norwich

Victims of religious violence will be commemorated at an event at a Norwich church.

The United Nations (UN) inaugural commemoration day for the victims of acts of violence based on religion or belief will be held on Thursday, August 22.

And the international event will be marked in Norwich via an event at St Catherine's Church, Mile Cross.

The Aylsham Road religious venue will host a hour of prayer for victims and survivors from 9-10am, with all welcome to attend.

Lee Marsden, professor of faith and global politics at the University of East Anglia (UEA), said: "For millions of people around the world belief in God can cost your life or liberty.

Religious persecution is increasing and the day honours victims and survivors who often remain forgotten.

"People like the Rohingya Muslims driven from their homes in Myanmar, the Yazidis who suffered at the hands of ISIS, Uighur Muslims interned in detention or re-education in centres in Xingjian, China, or Christians driven from their homes in Syria, Iraq, Egypt and the Palestinian territories.

"One third of the world's population suffers religious persecution.

"Individual and collective acts of terror are designed to intimidate people freely carrying out their religious faith, a fundamental human right.

"The attacks on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, a synagogue in Pittsburgh, USA and churches in Sri Lanka reveal that hatred of other's religious beliefs leading to violence can and does affect all societies.

"This includes our own where anti-Semitic and Islamophobic attacks are regularly reported.

"The day provides an opportunity to remember all those who are dying, beaten, abused and incarcerated for seeking to practice their faith."