Uninsured 19-year-old driver released after drug driving
PUBLISHED: 14:51 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 03 January 2019
Archant
A man with no insurance and a provisional licence has been released under investigation after driving under the influence of cocaine.
Norwich police stopped and arrested the 19-year-old on Wednesday at 11.30am on Westwick Street, in Norwich city centre.
He was caught in the car without insurance and without a full licence with no supervision.
The arrest came after the driver’s DrugWipe test came back positive for cocaine, police have said.
The driver was taken into custody for a blood sample.
He has since been released without charge in relation to driving without insurance and a licence.
