Uninsured driver has car with five speeding offences seized

The car stopped on the A140 at Long Stratton being driven by an uninsured motorist that was also wanted for speeding offences. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A motorist stopped on the A140 has had their car seized after it was found to be wanted for five speeding offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police pulled over the Vauxhall car in the centre of Long Stratton shortly before 3pm today.

The driver was found to be uninsured while there were five outstanding speeding offences against this vehicle. The car also had no MOT.

In a Tweet Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing team said: “There’s also five outstanding speeding offences too against this vehicle, so driver being interviewed for many offences.”