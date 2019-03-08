Uninsured driver has car with five speeding offences seized
PUBLISHED: 16:56 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 27 March 2019
Archant
A motorist stopped on the A140 has had their car seized after it was found to be wanted for five speeding offences.
Police pulled over the Vauxhall car in the centre of Long Stratton shortly before 3pm today.
The driver was found to be uninsured while there were five outstanding speeding offences against this vehicle. The car also had no MOT.
In a Tweet Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing team said: “There’s also five outstanding speeding offences too against this vehicle, so driver being interviewed for many offences.”