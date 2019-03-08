Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Shocking’ number of uninsured cars seized

PUBLISHED: 08:36 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 09 March 2019

A car was seized in Thetford after its driver had no licence or insurance. Picture: Norfolk Police

A car was seized in Thetford after its driver had no licence or insurance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police have expressed their concerns about the number of vehicles on the road with no insurance after a string of drivers were stopped.

A car seized in Norwich Road in Watton with no insurance. Its driver also failed a breath test. Picture: Norfolk PoliceA car seized in Norwich Road in Watton with no insurance. Its driver also failed a breath test. Picture: Norfolk Police

A busy shift in Breckland on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning saw officers pull over motorists and issue seizure notices for a number of vehicles.

At around 8pm police stopped a car in Thetford whose driver was discovered to only have a provisional licence and was not insured on it anyway. The car was seized.

In the early hours of Saturday a vehicle was also seized on Norwich Road in Watton. The driver had no licence, no insurance and subsequently also failed a breath test.

Shortly after a company van was also stopped for having no insurance. The driver had been unaware that the vehicle had been uninsured.

In a tweet Breckland police said: “It’s rather concerning and shocking the amount of uninsured drivers and vehicles that we deal with. Our team take on average, two uninsured vehicles per shift.”

Most Read

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

Surgeon escapes prison after colleagues sign last-gasp letter of support

Harald Geogloman and wife, Ileana. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

“Reclaim the streets” - call for community action to tackle drug crime

Russell Street has been having problems with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing. Picture: Andrew Stone

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Share you memories of seaside carnival in its 50th year

A smartly dressed participant in Cromer Carnival's traditional waiters and waitresses race in from of the pier, probably during the 1970s. Picture: CROMER CARNIVAL

More than 5,000 calls made to King’s Lynn Samaritans in just 92 days

Helen, Mick and Gill from the King's Lynn branch of the Samaritans. Photo: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists