‘Shocking’ number of uninsured cars seized
PUBLISHED: 08:36 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 09 March 2019
Archant
Police have expressed their concerns about the number of vehicles on the road with no insurance after a string of drivers were stopped.
A busy shift in Breckland on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning saw officers pull over motorists and issue seizure notices for a number of vehicles.
At around 8pm police stopped a car in Thetford whose driver was discovered to only have a provisional licence and was not insured on it anyway. The car was seized.
In the early hours of Saturday a vehicle was also seized on Norwich Road in Watton. The driver had no licence, no insurance and subsequently also failed a breath test.
Shortly after a company van was also stopped for having no insurance. The driver had been unaware that the vehicle had been uninsured.
In a tweet Breckland police said: “It’s rather concerning and shocking the amount of uninsured drivers and vehicles that we deal with. Our team take on average, two uninsured vehicles per shift.”