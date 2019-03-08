‘Shocking’ number of uninsured cars seized

A car was seized in Thetford after its driver had no licence or insurance. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police have expressed their concerns about the number of vehicles on the road with no insurance after a string of drivers were stopped.

A car seized in Norwich Road in Watton with no insurance. Its driver also failed a breath test. Picture: Norfolk Police A car seized in Norwich Road in Watton with no insurance. Its driver also failed a breath test. Picture: Norfolk Police

A busy shift in Breckland on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning saw officers pull over motorists and issue seizure notices for a number of vehicles.

At around 8pm police stopped a car in Thetford whose driver was discovered to only have a provisional licence and was not insured on it anyway. The car was seized.

In the early hours of Saturday a vehicle was also seized on Norwich Road in Watton. The driver had no licence, no insurance and subsequently also failed a breath test.

Shortly after a company van was also stopped for having no insurance. The driver had been unaware that the vehicle had been uninsured.

In a tweet Breckland police said: “It’s rather concerning and shocking the amount of uninsured drivers and vehicles that we deal with. Our team take on average, two uninsured vehicles per shift.”