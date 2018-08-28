‘A lot of people are scared’ - Neighbours reveal lasting impact of father’s murder

Flowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

At a glance Underwood Close does not stand out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is a quiet, unassuming cul-de-sac. Suburban; some could even argue boring.

Clean cars sit outside family homes in a safe and reserved corner of Lowestoft.

Neighbours are polite and friendly but happy to keep to themselves.

It does not strike you as the scene of a tragedy.

Scott Tarrant was stabbed nine times. Photo: Suffolk Police. Scott Tarrant was stabbed nine times. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Certainly there are no clues of the horrifying violence which took place in the late hours of Saturday, July 7, 2018.

But just under seven months ago, Steven Butcher stabbed father Scott Tarrant nine times in the middle of the street with a kitchen knife.

Mr Tarrant suffered a catalogue of devastating injuries - a 20cm deep cut below his collarbone damaged his aorta and caused significant internal blood loss.

Another two cuts were found to his chest, along with three to his abdomen and three on his arm.

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police. Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

The 28-year-old father bled to death in a nearby hospital.

The frenzied fight was the bloody culmination of years of simmering tension between two former friends turned love rivals.

While Butcher will likely serve a lengthy sentence for the slaying, the dispute’s violent ending sent shock waves through the street which are still reverberating.

Everyone remembers the blue flashing lights flooding through bedroom windows – the first sign their safe bubble had been burst.

Flowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Flowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

One man who lives in the road spoke out about the attack’s lasting impact.

He said: “I saw all the blue lights flashing and when I came out people said a man had been stabbed.

“I saw him by the ambulance, they were giving him CPR.

“I know it has affected some of the neighbours, especially the children. One child I know is having therapy to deal with it. A lot of people are scared.

“Until then it was a normal suburban neighbourhood. No crime, no drugs.”

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the immediate aftermath of the attack attracted members of the public with a morbid curiosity.

He added: “It put us on the map for all the wrong reasons.

“My initial thought was that the knife crime has finally come to this road; which is a scary thought, or rather a scary fact.”

Following the murder several families invested in CCTV – to feel safe and secure in their home.

Another resident said she had been keeping the news of the murder away from her young children.

The mother said: “It was really shocking, just utter shock really.

“Luckily my children were asleep. We still haven’t mentioned it to them, we won’t be telling them.

“It had been the day of the World Cup so we were all asleep. I didn’t hear anything until the flashing lights came. I looked out of the window and saw everything happening at the end of the road.”

She said the family had moved to the area due to its quiet reputation to provide a “safe and secure” environment to raise the children.

“It was sickening; I think it’s something that won’t be forgotten easily. You can’t help but reflect and revisit it in a way you don’t want to.”