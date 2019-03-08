Drugs seized and man arrested by patrolling undercover police
PUBLISHED: 06:52 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:52 09 November 2019
Archant
Undercover police officers arrested a man and seized drugs while out on plain clothes patrols.
You may also want to watch:
Three men were stopped by the neighbourhood police team in Thetford on Friday night.
The patrolling officers stopped the men in the Glebe Close underpass and seized controlled drugs.
Breckland police tweeted that one man had been arrested and further enquiries were ongoing.
Comments have been disabled on this article.