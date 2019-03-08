Drugs seized and man arrested by patrolling undercover police

Glebe Close in Thetford. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

Undercover police officers arrested a man and seized drugs while out on plain clothes patrols.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Three men were stopped by the neighbourhood police team in Thetford on Friday night.

The patrolling officers stopped the men in the Glebe Close underpass and seized controlled drugs.

Breckland police tweeted that one man had been arrested and further enquiries were ongoing.