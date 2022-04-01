'Pro-Russia' remark sparks drunken street brawl in Norfolk town

The fracas happened on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

A remark in support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine sparked a drunken street brawl, a court heard.

The violence broke out in Norfolk Street, King's Lynn, in the early hours of February 27.

It initially involved a group of friends, but quickly spread to involve others in the area at the time.

It started after Lithuanian national Martynas Zeimys, 28, took exception to the comment, made by a friend of his, and punched him.

Another friend, Martynas Kalvelis, 26, got involved too and soon there were a number of people fighting in the street.

Prosecutor Jodin Gherra told Lynn magistrates: “It was about 3am and the defendants were involved in what the police describe as a street brawl.

“The defendants were walking down the street with a friend of theirs. Mr Zeimys lunges out and punches one of the other males and everyone gets involved – the three friends and others in the area.

“Security guards [from nearby bars and clubs] got involved too.

“A number of people were trying to break it up and arms were being thrown about.”

The court was told that CCTV images showed Zeimys’ initial punch and one of those injured received a 3cm cut to the forehead.

Zeimys, of Colby Court, Lynn, and Kalvelis, of Deas Road, South Wootton, both pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Neither had any previous convictions.

Solicitor George Sorrell, mitigating for both defendants, said: “A remark was made to Mr Zeimys about the present confrontation in Ukraine and the other person expressed some support for the Russians.

“Mr Zeimys did not share this view as he felt Lithuania – his home country – could be next on the list and that’s what caused the argument.

“Mr Kalvelis’ involvement was to help his friend.”

Mr Sorrell added: “It was a chance remark about a very serious subject and the defendant took offence.

“When people express an opinion they should realise that other people have the right to express a different opinion, however unwelcome that might be.

“The best thing he could have done was to walk away from the other individual and dismiss the remark as nonsense, if that’s what he thought.”

Zeimys was sentenced to 80 hours’ unpaid work and Kalvelis 40 hours.

Each defendant was ordered to pay £150 in costs and victim surcharge.