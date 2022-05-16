Shock as Ukrainian solidarity flags daubed with Nazi swastikas

Ukrainian flag spray painted with swastika following hate crime incident in Shotesham, near Norwich. - Credit: Raz Woollacott

Villagers have expressed their revulsion after flags in support of Ukraine were spray painted with swastikas.

Householders in Shotesham, near Norwich, have been flying the Ukrainian flag since the start of the conflict as a show of solidarity following the country's invasion by Russia.

But the quiet village has been thrown into shock after the Nazi symbol was daubed on the blue and yellow flags, as well as on a house where a flag was being flown.

Police have launched a hate crime investigation into the vandalism that took place on Sunday night or the early hours of Monday.

Judie Olivier, who was away when the flag at her home on The Street in the centre of the village was targeted, said: “It’s extremely shocking and upsetting.

“It is horrible to think someone would go out with the intention of doing this. You don’t go out with a spray can unless you intend to use it.

“The police have been informed and have been out. It’s in their hands and they are treating it as a hate crime. There have also apparently been other incidents.”

Tom Higgin, 63, who woke up to a swastika also spray painted on the side of his house and who had Jewish ancestry, said it was a “vile hate crime”.

“My wife and I have been quite upset and shocked at this and everyone from the village who has been in touch is equally appalled,” he added.

Fellow villager Raz Woollacott, 74, who has also been flying the flag because of his personal connections to Ukrainian, said the village intended to show its defiance.

The part-Ukrainian - whose grandparents left the country to settle in London in 1905 - said: “We are ordering several more flags for other people to put up. That is our response to this to show that we won’t be intimidated.

“I cannot understand why they would want to do this knowing what is going on in Ukraine.”

The former Norfolk County Council countryside officer is among those who registered to take a family the day the government launched its 'Homes for Ukraine' website.

His wife Laura said since the start of the conflict the village had raised over £3,000 in aid of the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

“There is just shock in the village that someone would do this,” she said. “A swastika is such an unpleasant and shocking thing.

“It gave me goosebumps when we saw them. I just felt sick to my stomach to think someone would do that here.”

Norfolk police has been approached for comment.