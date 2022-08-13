The Sportspark at the UEA. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

An investigation is continuing into the death of a 57-year-old man who died after getting into difficulties a pool at the UEA Sportspark.

Dominic Hopkins, an accomplished violinist and musician, died on January 28, a day after the incident which happened shortly before 3pm.

Ambulance crews took Mr Hopkins to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition and he died at 5am the following day.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: "This is part of an ongoing investigation. HSE is also assisting the Coroner’s office with their enquiries”.

Tributes have previously been paid to Mr Hopkins, affectionately known as "Dom", who was described as a "dearly loved Norwich violinist".

A former leader of Norwich Philharmonic, Mr Hopkins spent eight seasons with the orchestra from November 2008 to March 2016.

During this time, he co-led the orchestra alongside David Randall in the performance of Mahler’s 8th Symphony for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival in May 2016.



