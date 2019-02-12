Search

Police return to UEA lake in search for missing student

PUBLISHED: 11:07 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 17 February 2019

Emergency service teams continue to search the lake at the UEA

Archant

Police and search teams have returned to the UEA lake as the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler enters its second week.

Nick not been seen since he disappeared from his home at Helena Road in Earlham early Friday morning.

Search teams from Norfolk Constabulary and Lowland Search and Rescue have been scouring the university campus and the area around Dereham Road in Norwich.

Police have also been reviewing CCTV and say they have a number of potential sightings of Nick they are investigating.

Nick left his phone, wallet and keys behind, and his family believe he did not have a jacket on.

His mum, Tracy, put out a plea for her son to get in touch last week.

She said: “Just please come home. You are not in any trouble, we just want you home.”

Nick is in his final year of a film and television studies degree at the UEA, after moving to the city from his home town of King’s Lynn.

He had been “worried” about the future after graduation, his family said, and was last seen by his house mates in the early hours of Friday morning.

Nick’s father Will Sadler, 59, has urged his son to let them know he is safe as concerns build over his safety.

“We are all very worried about you and want to know you are safe,” said Mr Sadler. “Whatever you may think, nobody thinks any less of you.

“Your family and friends love you dearly and want to see you again. Please contact us to let us know you are safe. Ring the police or if you have not got any money reverse charge to call us.”

The UEA lake has been searched earlier this week, but this morning police and search teams have returned.

A police spokesman said it was part of the “ongoing investigation” and said nothing had been found as yet.

Police have asked people do not attempt to carry out their own searches for the time being while their investigations continue.

Inspector Graham Dalton said: “As part of the investigation extensive searches have been carried out by Police Search Advisors (PolSA) in partnership with Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue; however they’ve not been able to locate Nick.

“We’re appealing for help from the public to support us with our enquiries; however we’re asking people not to carry out their own searches, particularly in remote areas, whilst the investigation continues.

“We urge anyone who may have seen him or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact police immediately.”

Nick is described as white, 5ft 8 inches tall, medium build with dark brown hair, wearing glasses, he has stubble and he speaks with a Norfolk accent.

Anybody who has seen Nick or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 22 of Sunday, February 10 2019.

