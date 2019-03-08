Search

“I had nothing to lose” - UEA graduate’s tragic spiral into crack and heroin

PUBLISHED: 17:53 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 15 March 2019

Angela Davey. Picture: Facebook

A former history teacher and UEA graduate has told a court she felt she had “nothing to lose” before falling into the world of drugs.

Angela Davey, 38, was due to be sentenced for her role in a drugs conspiracy in Norwich on Friday.

But after hearing she had been “coerced”, a judge has called Davey to give evidence.

Davey graduated from UEA with a 2:1 in history in 2003, and stayed on to complete a PGCE with a term of teacher training at the Hewett School.

She soon moved into teaching children with special educational needs at the Clare School and latterly Eaton Hall.

But by 2016 her marriage had broken down, and within two years she ended up homeless.

In a letter to Judge Katharine Moore, Davey said: “I felt I had nothing left to lose by immersing myself in crack cocaine and heroin”.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating for Davey, said she had “never been in trouble” before she got caught up in drugs.

“She was leading up to 2016 a relatively normal lifestyle,” he said. “She had a husband and two young children but there were tragic circumstances that led to her use of crack cocaine and heroin. “There was the extreme distress she suffered as a result of not having contact with her children, and the significant pressures, strains and trauma her ex partner put her through.

“By the spring of 2017 she was already at a very low ebb. She was very vulnerable. Her decision to turn to drugs was a desire to forget all the trauma she had suffered.

“Ultimately through her drug use, she became involved in this conspiracy.”

The court heard Davey had hired three cars between April and June which were used to courier or sell drugs.

She had reported one stolen on May 31, which had been involved in a collision in Waltham Forest.

Mr Oliver added she had “effectively lost control of her house”, as dealers moved in.

She was given “eight bits” of drugs every day as rent for her home on Wall Road, she said.

“She was vulnerable to others wanting use of her property,” said Mr Oliver. “Clearly she has felt coerced into allowing that to take place.”

He added after she admitted the conspiracy she was living on the streets in London and went into a “dark and deep spiral” but was found after a plea from her family in the media.

“She appears to be a different person from the on ravaged by drug use and suffering effects of withdrawal,” he said.

Judge Moore said: “On the face of it this is an intelligent, articulate woman. The part of the puzzle I am missing is how it is she found herself drawn into this.”

Davey will return to Norwich Crown Court to give evidence and be sentenced next week.

