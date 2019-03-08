CCTV image released after laptop and phone stolen at bus stop

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft at the University of East Anglia.

A laptop and mobile phone were stolen from a bus stop in Chancellors Drive at the university at around midnight between Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information should contact PC Ian Betts at Earlham Police Station via 101, quoting crime reference number 36/38711/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.