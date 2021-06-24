News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former in teacher in court charged with string of child sex offences

Nigel Chapman

Published: 12:32 PM June 24, 2021    Updated: 12:44 PM June 24, 2021
Tyrone Castles

Former teacher Tyrone Castles, who has appeared in court charged with a string of sex offences against boys - Credit: Chris Bishop

A former teacher has appeared in court charged with a string of sex offences against young boys.

Dr Tyrone Murray Castles, 59, of Dockray, Penrith in Cumbria, has been charged with eight counts of indecent assault on boys under 14 years of age. One offence was said to have taken place at Glebe House School, Hunstanton, the others were said to have taken place in Kent and what were described in court papers as various other locations in the UK.

Castles is also charged with two counts of indecent assault on boys under 16 at various locations in the UK, one count of gross indecency with a boy under 14 at Hunstanton and another serious sexual offence against a boy under 16 at Hunstanton.

Glebe House School

Glebe House School on the Cromer Road at Hunstanton. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The offences are said to have happened between 1988 and 1991, while Castles taught at Glebe House School, in Hunstanton.

Castles later went on to be the head of Earlham High School, in Norwich, but none of the charges relate to his tenure there.

King's Lynn magistrates referred the case to Norwich Crown Court, where a hearing will take place on July 22.

Tyrone Castles

Tyrone Castles leaves King's Lynn magistrates court after being granted unconditional bail - Credit: Chris Bishop

Castles was released on unconditional bail.

