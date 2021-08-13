Head vows child abuse will not happen again at Norfolk school

Published: 3:52 PM August 13, 2021

The head of the school where Tyrone Castles worked as a teacher at the same time he carried out his vile abuse has vowed nothing like it will ever happen there again.

Castles taught at Glebe House School, Hunstanton, from 1998 - 91. On Friday he admitted a strong of sex offences against young boys when he appeared via a video link at Norwich Crown Court.





Glebe House School on the Cromer Road at Hunstanton. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Louis Taylor, current headmaster at the private day and boarding school, said: "It pains me to think that the terrible things that Mr Castles is accused of could have happened at our school in the non recent past. Every single member of our school community puts the care and protection of children at the top of our agenda, every day.

"We are not complacent, however, and we will continue to review our policies and practices to ensure that we do our job to keep children safe."

When Castles was charged Mr Taylor wrote to parents of the 160 current pupils at Glebe House, off the main Cromer Road.

Louis Taylor, the headmaster at Glebe House School at Hunstanton - Credit: Supplied

"It is important to note that these accusations are non-recent," he said. "They do not involve anyone working at the school currently. There is no place for any form of abuse in our schools or anywhere in society and these appalling accusations are truly shocking and we condemn them.

"We admire the courage of those who have come forward to talk about their experiences of non-recent abuse. It is a tragedy that for some, it is only now that they feel that they can come forward and be heard and believed."

Former teacher Tyrone Castles, who has appeared in court charged with a string of sex offences against boys - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Taylor went on: "I know that we have a number of Old Aquilians amongst our parent body and I would encourage anyone who has any experience of wrongdoing in this manner to come forward confidentially – you will be believed and supported.

"If you have any questions or wish to talk to me about the content of this letter, please do not hesitate to contact me in the usual manner. The sexual abuse of children is abhorrent and against everything that we as a school and community stand for."

Tyrone castles pictured after he became head of Earlham High School, in Norwich, in 2004 - Credit: Archant

Castles left Glebe House long before his offending came to light, becoming the head of Earlham High School, in Norwich, between 2004 and early 2006. None of the charges relate to his time there.

Hailing improved GCSE exam results at Earlham, in August 2006, Castles said: "We are very much looking forward to a bright future."

But results were not improving fast enough. And in December of that year, parent were told Castles was on extended leave while education chiefs investigated the school's poor performance.

Tyrone Castles pictured at St Mary the Virgin Church at Redgrave in 2005 - Credit: Archant

In April, 2007, Castles left. Shortly afterwards, the school was placed on special measures. The following year, it was branded one of the worst in the country over poor exam results and high truancy levels.

In 2009, it relaunched as the City of Norwich Academy.

Castles was director of the Henderson Trust - an outreach charity which supports people living in the Marlpit, Larkman, North Earlham and West Earlham areas of Norwch - from August, 2004 - April, 2007.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that Tyrone Castles was a non-executive director with NELM, now Henderson Trust. We can also confirm no concerns were raised during this time."

Tyrone Castles ran the Royal Hotel in Dockray, near Penrith in Cumbria - Credit: Google

Castles was also a trustee of The Garage Trust, a performing arts hub for young people in Norwich from September 2006-April 2007.

It said: "The individual never worked as a member of staff and was never with any young people for on behalf of the trust, he was for a short while a trustee, he never attended any events or meetings on site in this capacity according to our records."

Castles was also a church warden at St Mary's Church in Redgrave, near Diss for a spell around 2005.

Castles later moved to Cumbria, where he became a hotelier, running the Royal Hotel at Dockray, near Penrith. He was also a director of the Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, in Penrith from June, 2015 until February 2019 when he resigned.



