Tyres of three cars slashed on same coastal street

PUBLISHED: 22:06 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:06 14 April 2020

Police have appeal for witnesses after three cars had their tyres slashed on the same Gorleston street. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Jasmine Barber

Police are on the hunt for witnesses after three cars had their tyres slashed on the same coastal street.

Over the Easter bank holiday weekend, the tyres of three cars on Pier Plain in Gorleston were slashed, with police receiving three separate reports.

The first incident happened between around 7pm on Saturday, April 11 and 4pm on Sunday, April 12, involving a Vauxhall Corsa.

A Vauxhall Astra suffered the same fate at some stage between Sunday, April 12 and Monday, April 13.

The final incident involved a Peugeot 206 on the same street, which suffered slashes to all four of its tyres.

Police have appealed for witnesses - or anybody that may have CCTV footage of the surrounding area - to get in touch with PC Ivan Lovett at Great Yarmouth police station on 101 quoting reference 36/24445/20.

Alternatively, people can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

