Sutton Bridge man in court for drug driving

PUBLISHED: 15:02 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 07 January 2019

A man from Sutton Bridge has appeared in court charged with drug driving Picture: Archant

A 25-year-old man has admitted four counts of drug driving.

Tyler James of Ann Road, Sutton Bridge, tested positive for cannabis and cocaine when he was pulled over by police in King’s Lynn on August 8.

Lynn magistrates heard officers could smell cannabis coming from his Vauxhall Corsa through the air vents in their own vehicle.

Stacey Cossey, prosecuting, said James also tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis when police stopped him in Sutton Bridge on September 25.

In mitigation Ruth Johnson, for James, said he had been going through “an extraordinarily difficult time”.

She said her client, a former team leader with pub chain Wetherspoon, had been unable to work for the last year because of depression and anxiety.

Miss Johnson added when medication did not work, he had chosen to “self medicate” with cannabis.

JPs adjourned sentencing until February 8 for reports.

