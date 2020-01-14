Young men admit carrying knives following party skirmish

Two young men have pleaded guilty to carrying knives following a skirmish outside a party in Norwich.

Ben Huckerby and Edward Adeymi were arrested on Hassett Close in Norwich at around 3.30am on Sunday, December 1 - Huckerby's 18th birthday - after police received reports of a fight breaking out on Cannell Green, a court has heard.

Appearing separately at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, both entered guilty pleas to charges of possessing knives, with Huckerby, of Mill Lane, Keswick, also entering a guilty plea to a charge of possessing cannabis.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, said police had been called to a disturbance and on arrival were told that a group of males had been seen carrying knives in the area and had headed towards Hassett Close.

Ms Sheerin told how police stopped and searched four males - of which Huckerby and Adeymi were two. She added that Huckerby had "fished a knife out of his pocket and threw it to the ground".

She said: "Ben Huckerby said he had got the knife from a house on Heathgate and that he was carrying it for protection."

In a separate hearing for Adeymi, of Independent Way, in Norwich, she told how the 20-year-old had a knife concealed in his trousers, which he handed over to police on request.

Chris Bland, mitigating for Huckerby, said: "The boys that were stopped were in no way linked to the report of disturbance. When the police arrested them there was nothing else going on."

Lucy Brakewell, mitigating for Adeymi, said: "He was at a part and someone shouted that something was going on. The reported fight is not something my client was involved in.

"He was fully co-operative with the police and presented the knife before being searched."

Following both guilty pleas the cases were committed to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.

Huckerby was remanded into police custody while Adeymi was bailed on the condition that he does not attempt to contact Huckerby or a 17-year-old boy who was also charged in connection with the incident, but cannot be named for legal reasons. He is due to be dealt with in youth court in due course.