Two women jailed after stealing from high-street store

Two women aged in their 20s have been jailed after they stole more than £100 worth of items from New Look.

On Saturday, February 9 the two women entered the store on Smallgate in Beccles and took £126 worth of goods

Later that day, the women were arrested in Worlingham.

They were then moved to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Georgia Sugden, 22, of Kingsway in Bungay was later charged with shoplifting and assault of a special officer.

Nickie Masterson, 21, also of Kingsway in Bungay was charged with shoplifting.

Both women appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, February 11.

Sudgen received a 12 week jail sentence and was required to pay £100 compensation.

Masterton received a 10 week jail sentence and was also required to pay £100 compensation.