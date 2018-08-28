Two Norfolk women jailed for helping run well-oiled cannabis factory

Two women involved in running a “professional and well-oiled” cannabis growing operation in West Norfolk have both been jailed for 32 months.

Lauren Brazier, 33, and Charlotte Sieley, 30, were found in a locked unit with eight mature cannabis plants when police raided the farm at Langhorn’s Lane, Outwell, in June 2016.

When officers searched the other outbuildings at the site they found more cannabis plants in various stages of growth, and the well-organised operation was said to have the potential of producing cannabis with a street value of £120,000 to £160,000, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Richard Kelly, prosecuting at an earlier hearing, said the set-up meant plants were divided into different growing stages in a “conveyor belt” system and described it as a careful and professional operation.

Brazier of The Drove, Downham Market, and Sieley of The Poplars, Elm, both admitted production of cannabis and Charlotte’s father Trevor Sieley, 59, of Langhorn’s Lane, admitted allowing premises to be used for cannabis production.

Jailing the two women for 32 months on Friday, Judge Andrew Shaw said it was a sizable operation and said: “It was a commercial cannabis growing enterprise aptly described as a well-oiled operation.”

He said the set-up was capable of producing significant quantity of cannabis and said: “It was a sophisticated substantial enterprise for growing cannabis.”

He added: “A significant aggravating feature is the large scale of the operation.”

However he accepted that both women were now full of remorse for getting involved in the operation, which was now two years ago.

Judge Shaw imposed a 12-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months on Trevor Sieley.

Guy Williamson, for Brazier, said she would not offend again in this way and said she played a lesser role: “She is extremely sorry and accepts it was stupid.”

He said “She’s ashamed and disgusted at what she has done.”

Jamil Mohammed, for Charlotte Sieley, said she was full of remorse but was now deemed at low risk of re-offending and had the case hanging over her for the past two years: “This is a blip, a foolish act.”

David Wilson, for Trevor Sieley, said he deserved credit for his plea.