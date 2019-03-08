Search

Two to appear in court charged with drugs offences in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:39 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 24 July 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Two people are due up in court today in connection with supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich.

Officers from the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at an address in Lilburne Avenue at around 9.55am on Tuesday, July 23 and seized a large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine, cash and mobile phones.

Marquitta McKenzie, 34, of Desmond Drive in Norwich and Alton Williams, 40, of no fixed address, have both been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

They are both due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, July 24)

